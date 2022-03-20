Thai Labor Ministry dismisses rumors about minimum wage raise

The Ministry of Labor has dismissed claims on social media of plans to raise the minimum wage to 492 baht, up from 300 baht currently.

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said the minimum wage is assessed by a tripartite committee representing the government, employers and employees. The current minimum wage has been in place since January 1, 2020, and is undergoing review by the committee.



The minister said evaluation of the minimum wage for Bangkok and other provinces will be completed by July. The committee will then work to complete its consideration of all relevant data by September.

Minister Suchart explained that Thailand’s minimum wage is higher than in most ASEAN member states, barring Singapore, and is in fact much higher than for Vietnam, Malaysia and Myanmar.







He also said moves to raise the minimum wage would need to account for factors such as inflation and the cost of living in each province. He added that the government has assisted workers through various programs.

Minister Suchart further noted that the minimum wage tends to be more of an issue for migrant workers, as Thais are generally employed in occupations that pay more than the minimum. (NNT)































