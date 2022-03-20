APEC meeting approves recovery plan focusing on digital technology

Financial sector officials of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum have approved a regional post-pandemic economic recovery plan that focuses on digital technology and sustainability.

Representing Thailand at the Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM), Krisada Chinavicharana, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said APEC members agreed on the economic recovery plan proposed by Thailand on March 16-17. The plan emphasizes digital technology and sustainability as key priorities.



The proposed plan aims to further promote digitalization and financial sustainability, as well as equitable access to funding for sustainable development, particularly fundraising through government bonds.







Krisada said digital technology is expected to become an important tool for governments to implement their policies.

Members also agreed on the development of an international financial transaction system that will adopt the model currently in use among ASEAN countries.(NNT)

































