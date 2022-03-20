Thai experts say ‘Long COVID’ can lead to mental health issues

The government is again urging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the daily rate of new infections continues to rise. However, experts say it is still best to avoid contracting the disease altogether, as new research shows symptoms can significantly impact a person’s mental health.



Dr Thira Woratanarat from the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University recently posted on his Facebook account new findings from Australia and Italy on the trend of mental health issues before and after contracting COVID-19.

The study suggests people with existing conditions before getting infected could see these conditions worsen after contracting the coronavirus.







Dr Thira therefore stressed the importance of taking precautionary measures such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, limiting physical contact with others, and self-isolating when feeling unwell.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 are meanwhile encouraged to monitor themselves for any unusual symptoms or conditions, and to seek medical attention if they exhibit them. (NNT)

































