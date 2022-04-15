Thai Justice Ministry plans to establish DNA and biometric collection center to reduce crimes

The Ministry of Justice is proposing the establishment of a center to collect DNA and biometric information from inmates and suspects charged by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to reduce repeated crimes in Thailand.

The proposal was made by the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) following the cabinet’s approval of the Genetic Data Bill which allows for a national DNA center for the population.



According to CIFS director Pol Col Songsak Raksaksakul, the center will be allowed to lawfully collect DNA and personal information from inmates under the Justice Ministry’s supervision and suspects indicted by the DSI.

The CIFS held discussions with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation to discuss the setting up of the national DNA database, in which the FBI has agreed to assist.







The CIFS director emphasized the importance of having a national DNA database, stating that it would allow greater efficiency in identifying suspects and reduce repeated offenses, especially among young drug users. The DNA collection will also aid in the identification of dead bodies, stateless people, and unidentified offenders. (NNT)

































