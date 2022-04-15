Health Ministry to provide international programs on traditional Thai medicine

The Ministry of Public Health has announced a plan to provide international education programs on conventional, traditional, and alternative Thai medicine to promote Thailand as a global medical hub.

According to Dr. Sophon Mekthon, assistant to the public health minister, a recent meeting of the panel overseeing the country’s development as a global medical hub approved two international programs for conventional medicine and traditional and alternative medicine. The ministry will collaborate with the Medical Council, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) to improve the curriculum.



Dr. Sophon added that students from neighboring countries will soon be able to enroll in these programs, although he noted that the exact number of applicants still needs to be determined.

Earlier this month, the cabinet approved phase two of a plan to train more Thai physicians from 2022 to 2027, setting aside a budget of 50.6 billion baht. By 2033, the administration hopes to achieve a plan to provide one doctor for every 1,200 people and to further prepare Thailand’s medical personnel for future health crises. (NNT)

































