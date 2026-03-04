Songkhla pushes to become South’s aromatic coconut capital as Governor backs price support plan

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Songkhla Governor Ratthasart Chidchoo led a delegation to the “Phu Yai M” aromatic coconut plantation in Sathing Phra District. The visit addressed declining farm-gate prices and initiated plans to establish Songkhla as the “Aromatic Coconut Metropolis of the South.”

​The Governor confirmed that the provincial administration is implementing immediate price-support measures. The Provincial Agricultural Office is purchasing coconuts at 12 THB per fruit for government use. The Ministry of Commerce is also subsidizing prices at 5 THB per fruit, with a quota of 40,000 coconuts, to provide immediate relief to local farmers.







​Songkhla’s aromatic coconuts are distinguished by the Sathing Phra Peninsula’s geography, where soil enriched by marine sediment and nutrients from the Athit Canal produces a sweet and fragrant yield, similar to Samut Songkhram’s renowned plantations. Songkhla is the leading producer of aromatic coconuts in Southern Thailand and ranks seventh nationwide.

​The “Songkhla Aromatic Coconut Metropolis” 10-year strategic plan (2024–2033) focuses on comprehensive development. In 2026, the province will fund training for 400 farmers to improve production efficiency. The plan also includes establishing local processing plants to add value to off-grade produce and integrating coconut plantations with tourism to create sustainable income for the 38 members of the Chumphon village plantation group.



​Apichat Yupayong, owner of the coconut farm, stated that farmers seek ongoing cooperation from all sectors to stabilize prices and help establish Songkhla as the region’s fragrant coconut hub. He thanked the provincial governor and related agencies for their support and expressed confidence that these collaborative efforts will enhance Songkhla’s reputation and ensure long-term economic stability for the agricultural community. (NNT)



































