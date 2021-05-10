Thai institute elaborates Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines could stimulate immunity

A study, by Chulalongkorn University’s Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology, has found that both the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines are helpful in stimulating immunity against COVID-19.

Prof. Dr. Yong Poovorawan, a senior virologist at Chulalongkorn University, explained that people who get the first AstraZeneca jab had a 98.3% immunity against COVID-19, compared to 99.4% in people who had received the second Sinovac jab and 92.4% in people who had been infected with COVID-19.







He also emphasized that people who have been infected with COVID-19 can get re-infected, adding that we still do not know what level of immunity can prevent infection, but the severity of the disease would be reduced.







Prof. Dr. Yong said the center is currently studying people’s immunity against COVID-19 in the long term. As COVID-19 has a short incubation period, it may be necessary to administer more doses to ensure people’s immunity is at the highest level. (NNT)























