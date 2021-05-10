Thailand infection clusters lately detected in markets, workplaces, family and close friends

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)
- CCSA advises general public to strictly comply with COVID-19 preventative measures especially when they are with family and close friends. Many infection clusters were lately detected in communities, markets, workplaces
- Bangkok has been conducting approximately 9,000-10,000 active case findings per day
- AstraZeneca announced today that the samples from test batches of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Siam Bioscience had passed quality testing at AstraZeneca’s designated laboratories in Europe and in the U.S. (NNT)