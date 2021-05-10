1 dead, 1 missing after fishing boat capsizes off Pattaya’s Far Islands

One fisherman died and another remains missing after their boat capsized and sank off Pattaya’s Far Islands.

Peerayut Sornjai 31, was brought to shore on Jomtien Beach May 7 by Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation marine rescuers, who were called in by land-based medics in Sattahip.







Two other crewmen on board the Siripong 9, including its unidentified captain and crewman Thanakorn Paengpalee, 17, were rescued near Koh Rin after the storm hit around 3 a.m. May 6. A fourth, also unidentified crewman, remained missing Monday.

Thanakorn said they were fishing for squid in the far islands when the storm hit. The captain tried to pilot the boat behind tiny Koh Klueng Badan, but the boat was hit by a large wave, capsized and sank.







The teenager and his captain clung to plastic fuel bottles for two hours until they were picked up by another fishing boat.



















