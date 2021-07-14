Thai immigration impersonators targeting foreigners and their businesses for bribes warnings

Foreigners in Thailand have been warned about people impersonating immigration officers in a bid to extort money.

A warning posted on the Immigration Bureau's Facebook page, reads "currently there are immigration police impersonators who conduct unlawful activities."







The notice states that the impersonators target individuals and business establishments to ask for bribes or other benefits in return for assistance.

The advice to foreigners in Thailand is to always ask to see a police identification card if approached by someone who claims to be an immigration officer.







The identification card should contain the rank, name, surname and the name of the organisation they claim to be representing.

Alternatively, people can call the hotline 191 or contact the organisation listed on the ID card to verify the person is who they say they are.

Impersonating a police or immigration officer in Thailand is a criminal offence. (NNT)




















