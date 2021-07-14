Thai 24-year-old male arrested for distorting profile of Dr. Yong’s Wikipedia page

Police have made an arrest following the harmful editing of Head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, Dr. Yong Poovorawan’s Wikipedia page to falsely claim he was a Sinovac sales agent who facilitated the purchase of vaccines by the government.







Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 1 police arrested a 24-year-old male suspect at a home in Bang Khun Thien district of Bangkok after uncovering he had made the edit, which constituted spreading Fake News. Authorities seized one mobile phone during the arrest and will perform further forensic investigations while taking legal action.



Police characterized the edit as a malicious accusation tantamount to libel and a violation of Article 328 of the Criminal Code. They will decide from pending evidence if a violation of the Computer Crimes Act also took place.

The edit has since been amended and now describes the doctor as an advisor on the COVID-19 virus to the government.

























