Antibody levels after 2 doses of Chinese-made vaccine drop by 50% every 40 days, Thai researcher

Clinical research has shown that the antibody levels in a person fully inoculated with two doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine drops by half every 40 days, according to Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana, a virology researcher at the National Centre for Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC).







In his Facebook post on Monday, Dr. Anan said the clinical research was jointly conducted by BIOTEC and the clinical research centre of the Faculty of Medicine of Thammasat University to study the antibody level toward the RBD protein of the COVID-19 virus in 500 samples of people fully inoculated with Sinovac vaccine. (NNT)



















