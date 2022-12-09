Thai Immigration Bureau to revise visa extension criteria to ban foreign criminals

The Immigration Bureau will revise its criteria for visa extension to prevent foreign criminals from citing their “study or foundations” as an excuse to prolong their stay in the country.

Pol Lt Gen Pakpoompipat Sajjapan, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said it would have a working group to revise criteria for visa extension and the revision would concern the foreigners who reported their necessity to work for foundations, receive medical treatment or pursue their study.







The criteria would be stricter, he said.

The Immigration Bureau made the move after former politician Chuwit Kamolvisit said that three former immigration police officers facilitated the longer stay of members of Chinese triads who set up foundations as their fronts in the country.

He said national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas ordered Pol Lt Gen Cheera Chiraweera, deputy inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police Office, to investigate Mr Chuwit’s allegation that immigration police facilitated the illicit business of Chinese people.







On the issue, Pol Lt Gen Pakpoompipat said deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn supervised legal action against Chinese criminals. Immigration police from 26 branches were questioned about their approval for Chinese people’s visas and the Immigration Bureau was also investigating the visa approval, Pol Lt Gen Pakpoompipat said. (TNA)































