Chuwit sends list of Chinese triad members doing gray businesses in Thailand to House Committee

Thai business tycoon and former politician Chuwit Kamolvisit sent a list of Chinese people who allegedly had illicit business in the country to the House committee on corruption suppression.

He said he had new information which included masterminds and accomplices and a part of the information concerned immigration police who should be investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission. Last week he sent such information to the House committee.







Mr Chuwit said he did not want the issue to be politicized as some people tried to connect it to politics.

“I focus on gray business, mafia and the officials who receive bribes. They must be tackled. Today I will tell the House committee who are in the network. It would have been impossible for Tuhao to accumulate a large amount of money in about 10 years if he had run business honestly. He would have paid tax. Past financial transactions can be checked,” Mr Chuwit said. (TNA)





























