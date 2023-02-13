Thai hotels want new PM to facelift public safety and labor shortages in tourism industry

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) advises the upcoming government to address key issues challenging the tourism industry such as public safety and labor shortages.

THA President Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi urged candidates for prime minister and leaders from political parties to prioritize tourism as a key economic driver during the “Economic Drives” forum held on Thursday (Feb 9). She stressed the importance of the Thai tourism industry, stating the sector plays a key variable at every level of society and wants the new government to integrate related work from different ministries to accelerate the development of tourism.







According to the THA president, one of the main challenges affecting the sector is the high demand for Thai tourism workers from other countries, which attracts people to work overseas and exacerbates the labor shortage in the tourism industry. She also cites Thailand’s low rankings in terms of safety and security, as well as environmental sustainability, as a barrier to economic resurgence and progress.

The THA president advocated for tax breaks and incentives for certified green hotels, as well as green regulations throughout the entire supply chain.







Participants at the forum were also advised to consider developing more regulations on health and medical tourism, as the country has the potential to be a medical and wellness tourism hub. The government is urged to shift to high-value businesses, offering more services in addition to medical check-ups, such as intensive care, customized treatment, and longevity care packages to generate more revenue. (NNT)



























