Chuvit warns Thai police chief he will expose more details on corrupted officers

The Royal Thai Police has been advised to take measures to ensure transparency within their departments after some officers were allegedly involved in an online gambling network.

Former politician Chuvit Kamolvisit has urged National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas to take action against senior police officers accused of managing an online gambling network. The call-out by the former politician follows the recent crackdown on the gambling website macau888, which was triggered by allegations from a TV actress against her former boyfriend. The network was allegedly operated by him and his brothers, but these criminals are currently on the run. Authorities have detained 46 people and recovered several assets so far.







The Macau888 network was reported to have nearly 5.5 billion baht in circulation. However, Chuvit claimed that this is incomparable to this gambling network run by senior police officers which are said to have more than 10 billion baht in circulation, with several firms working as its front. He later provided additional information on the senior officers alleged to be running this gambling ring.

Chuwit warned that unless appropriate action is done before Monday, he will publicize additional details which he says will further tarnish the reputation of certain officials in the country. (NNT)



























