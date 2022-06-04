Thai parliament passes first reading of fiscal 2023 budget bill

The 3.185 trillion baht draft budget Bill for the fiscal year 2023, which prioritizes Thailand’s economic recovery, has passed its first reading after a vote in the House of Representatives on Friday.

After a three-day debate, the bill passed its first reading with 278 votes in favor. There were 194 votes against the draft budget and two abstentions.







The house will now appoint a committee consisting of 72 members from the cabinet and political parties to consider the budget bill and propose any amendments within 30 days. The bill must pass second and third readings in August before being sent for senate and royal approval.





Following the vote, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha stated that the budget would boost economic and social recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic by ensuring sustainable development, reducing inequality, and disbursing aid transparently throughout the country. (NNT)

































