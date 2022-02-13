Thai Health Ministry upgrades IT infrastructure for primary health services

The Ministry of Public Health has launched a campaign to improve the IT infrastructure for primary health service centers in order to enhance efficiency and provide better services to local communities.

The ministry said its new approach prioritizes primary healthcare. By the end of this year, it aims to have 3,000 primary care units operating nationwide, with at least one unit fully operational in one district of each province.







Dr Kiattiphum Wongrachit, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Public Health, said the ministry is working to improve the primary care system, which provides better access to healthcare among residents at lower cost and with shorter waiting periods.



The ministry has joined hands with the National Health Security Office (NHSO) to develop a singular database for primary care centers. This system will also enable easy doctor-to-patient assignments in each area.

The ministry’s Office of the Permanent Secretary will meanwhile provide data support and links to the NHSO’s population database, in line with the Primary Health System Act.(NNT)



























