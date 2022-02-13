World Health Organization recognizes Thai doctors for medical contributions

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that two Thai doctors will be acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO) for their contributions to the medical sector.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Rungrueng Kitphati revealed that the WHO’s executive board has recognized Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit and Dr Paisan Ruamviboonsuk for their contributions to the nation’s health sector during a meeting on January 29, 2022.







Dr Prakit Vathesatogkit, executive secretary of the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation, will be awarded the Dr Lee Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health. Dr Prakit is a multi-award-winning doctor who has made significant contributions to the country’s public health sector and is largely credited with initiating the smoking ban in public places.



Meanwhile, the Sasakawa Health Prize will be presented to Dr Paisan Ruamviboonsuk, an ophthalmologist at Rajavithi Hospital who specializes in retina/vitreous treatment. DrPaisan developed a method for detecting blindness through retina photos and initiated a project to train health volunteers working in remote areas to detect retinal diseases.







As a result of the project, the Ministry of Public Health is now able to provide free examinations and treatment to diabetic patients with visual impairments. This has significantly reduced the number of patients with such conditions.

The awards will be presented during the 75th World Health Assembly in May 2022. (NNT)































