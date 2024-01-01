K-pop girl group Blackpink members set to pursue solo careers

South Korea’s YG Entertainment has revealed that the members of the internationally acclaimed K-pop girl group Blackpink will not renew their individual contracts with the agency. This development follows the group’s recent agreement for exclusive group activities with YG Entertainment, which concluded months-long negotiations after their original seven-year contracts expired in August.







The band, hailed as the “biggest girl group in the world,” consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Thailand’s Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban. The uncertainty over the members’ individual contracts, pending since their group contract renewal, has now been resolved with the agency’s latest announcement.

This news arrived shortly after Jennie launched her own label, Odd Atelier (OA), in November 2023. OA is described as a venture aimed at creating innovative and unexpected projects.







Blackpink recently completed its successful “Born Pink” world tour in September, drawing 1.8 million fans and generating nearly 300 billion won (about 8.04 billion baht) in ticket sales.

As the group’s members transition from YG Entertainment to pursue solo careers, the agency has expressed its support for their future activities. (NNT)

































