Thai Health Ministry proposes only 5-day quarantine for COVID patients

The Ministry of Public Health proposes COVID-19 patients be quarantined for only five days, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the ministry would propose the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reduce the quarantine from seven to five days.







After the first five days, COVID-19 patients should be able to go out but would be monitoring their health on the five following days, Dr Opas said.

The Ministry of Public Health would present the proposal to the CCSA in the center’s meeting on July 8.



Dr Opas said that new COVID-19 cases rose over the past week because there were parties and BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were highly transmissible.

However, the subvariants did not cause severe symptoms, so the number of severely ill patients did not rise and there were enough hospital beds, he said.

Regarding the Ministry of Public Health’s notice for nationwide officials to be ready to deal with new COVID-19 waves, Dr Opas said that the notice was a part of normal preparation. (TNA)

































