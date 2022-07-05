Thailand to improve water resource management in Eastern Economic Corridor area

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) has launched a policy to improve water resource management in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area.

The ONWR recently hosted a seminar with the Ministry of Environment of South Korea, the Asia Water Council and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to discuss and find solutions to issues related to Thailand’s current water management plans.







Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who presided over the seminar, said the event provided all sides with a great opportunity to exchange ideas and policy recommendations made by the OECD, as Thailand pays close attention to systematic and sustainable management of water resources.

Gen Prawit emphasized that an effective water resource management plan necessitates collaboration from all sectors, both within and outside the kingdom.





According to ONWR Secretary-General Surasi Kittimonthon, the seminar served as a forum for participants and experts from relevant departments to exchange ideas and expertise on water resource management policies in the EEC area under the 5-Year Framework Water Partnership Initiative 2020-2024.

The OECD’s principal administrator, Xavier Henri Joseph, gave a presentation on the project’s development and how the organization would steer the initiative in a variety of areas, including financing water supplies, sanitation, water-intensive industries, water reclamation and compensation measures for sharing water. (NNT)

































