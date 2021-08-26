Thai Health Ministry proposes dining-in at eateries under new precautionary measures

By Pattaya Mail
The Ministry of Public Health will on Friday ask the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration to allow dining-in at eateries which will be able to use up to 50% of their seats to welcome customers until 8pm.

Dr. Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, told a press conference that lockdown measures had been imposed for four weeks and proved to reduce daily COVID-19 infections by 20-25% and make the country be past its infection peak.



Therefore, the ministry will propose eased controls for air-conditioned eateries, public parks and air transport.

For eateries, they should receive customers to 50% of their seats to ensure social distancing and operate until 8pm on the condition that service providers were vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested negative for the disease. They must also undergo antigen tests every 3-7 days.


Customers must have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and present the evidence of their full vaccination via the Mor Prom app. Otherwise, they must prove to be free of COVID-19 via antigen or RT-PCR testing and show test result certificates. For those with past COVID-19 infections, they will not be denied entry if their previous infections happened 1-3 months ago. Eatery operators can provide customers with antigen tests.

The customers who have neither been vaccinated nor tested can only order take-outs.
For flight services, strict measures would also be implemented and they could include antigen test requirement for the passengers who had not been vaccinated, Dr. Kiatiphum said. (TNA)









