Bangkok starts vaccinating people at home

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will start vaccinating people at home using a fleet of ‘BKK Mobile Vaccination’ (BMV) vehicles.

BMA spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said on that the units, with a medical team, will start rolling out within a week. The BMV buses have a hospital-standard medical setup inside, where inoculations can be administered safely. The vehicles will be sterilized daily.







According to the BMA, the BMV project, inspired by similar efforts in Vietnam and China, reduces the risk of infection from public transport and makes it easier for people under with travel restrictions. The BMV units can also travel to offices and deliver vaccines to people who cannot leave work.

Mr. Pongsakorn said the BMA is making rapid progress in both proactive testing and administering vaccines to control the epidemic.

















































