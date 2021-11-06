Thai Health Ministry prepares vaccines for returning workers in Bangkok

According to the Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, the ministry is responsible for the second and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who are returning to work in Bangkok. This means those who are scheduled to have second or third shots in other provinces can instead have them in Bangkok.

Minister Anutin said he has already assigned the Department of Disease Control and the Department of Medical Services to procure vaccines for the returnees, so they can receive their doses at Bang Sue Grand Station, Rajavithi Hospital, Lert Sin Hospital, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, and a new venue of Nimibutr Stadium which is expected to be open soon.







As for people who have already received 2 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine which is an inactivated vaccine like the Sinovac vaccine, Mr. Anutin said the immunization committee is going to approve a booster shot for this group.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will have more proactive screening units stationed at Bangkok transport systems and interprovincial terminals, as both foreign and domestic travelers are expected to make their way to the capital. (NNT)



























