Over 35,000 schools pass ‘Thai Stop Covid Plus’ inspection and resume on-site learning

Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, said a total of 37,149 schools applied for the “Thai Stop Covid Plus” inspection, an assessment required for the November 1 reopening, and 35,114 of them passed the inspection.

Dr. Suwanchai added that the schools that did not pass the assessment are improving their readiness such as Covid control measures, including physical distancing, ventilation in buildings, among others. Schools will be inspected again by the provincial communicable diseases committee.







Aside from passing the “Thai Stop Covid Plus” inspection, schools must also report the COVID-19 situation via the Ministry of Education’s MOE COVID system.

More importantly, if a positive case is found, there must be an immediate response but schools do not need to suspend all classes. Only students and teachers coming into contact with a confirmed case need to follow the quarantine protocol. However, if a cluster emerges, the provincial communicable diseases committee will consider closing the campus. (NNT)




























