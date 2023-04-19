RTAF and Disaster Dept. aircrafts support fire control operations in Chiang Rai

The Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) conducted air operations over the weekend to assist firefighters in controlling forest fires in Chiang Rai province.

Aircraft from the department and RTAF were deployed to support ground forces in fighting wildfires on Doi Jorakhae and in surrounding regions in Mae Suai district of Chiang Rai. Over the weekend, hundreds of firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the forest fires from spreading from the mountain to nearby Mae Chan and Meung districts of the province.







According to the Geo-Informatics Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), 52 hotspots were detected in Chiang Rai on Sunday, with 15 in Mae Sui and 13 in Mueang districts.

Authorities said they were concerned that the wildfires may worsen the province’s air pollution situation, warning visitors and local residents to be mindful of their health while they celebrated the long Songkran holidays. (NNT)















