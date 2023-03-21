Thai health ministry organizes checkups after Cesium-137 radioactive isotope cylinder recovery

The Ministry of Public Health is organizing health checkups for workers operating smelting plants in the industrial area of Prachinburi province, who unknowingly purchased a missing container of radioactive isotope from a power station.

The move comes after the Cesium-137 radioactive isotope cylinder, which went missing last week, was reportedly recovered during an inspection of steel smelting plants in Kabin Buri district’s industrial area.







Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, said health officials will be monitoring for individuals who exhibit physical irregularities or experience nausea and vomiting. They will also monitor for any drastic drop of white blood cells count.

Initial inspections will be performed via urine test, with a focus on those at high risk of exposure. Officials have yet to identify anyone exhibiting symptoms of concern. Health authorities will nevertheless prepare for potential emergencies until the area is determined to be clear of radioactive contamination.







According to the director-general, the half-life of Cesium-137 is 30 years, which means that possible contamination could last for three decades, regardless of whether it inhabits the environment or human organs. (NNT)



























