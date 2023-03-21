Rayong Governor orders furnace dust back to smelter in Prachinburi

Rayong governor has ordered furnace dust to be transported back to the smelting plant, where the authorities detected traces of Caesium-137 in metal dust in Prachinburi to allay local residents’ concerns over the contamination.

Rayong governor Traiphob Wongtrairat led officials and local leaders to inspect a company in Nong Faeb community in Taphut municipality, which received “red” dust from the smelting plant in Prachinburi where the Caesium-137 contaminated furnace dust was discovered.







Sixteen big bags, containing the dust, weighing 12.4 tonnes were sent from the smelting plant in Prachinburi on March 3. The dust remains in the bags kept in the closed area.

Officials from the Office of Atoms for Peace tested the dust from all bags to check for radiation level and found it was within the safety standard.







The factory has been suspended from operation and the movement of the red dust is banned. The industry offices in the two provinces will work together to send the dust back to the factory, where it came from in Prachinburi.

The governor also ordered public health officials to brace for an emergency in case there is any patient found with conditions, which may be caused by radiation exposure. (TNA)



























