Thai Health Ministry improving healthcare access nationwide

The Ministry of Public Health said its focus policy for fiscal 2023 will be improving public access to the healthcare system through the help of primary healthcare units and local communities.

In a speech delivered at the Ministry of Public Health, Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said his ministry will place importance on people-centric approaches and better access to health services next fiscal year which starts October 2022.







The Ministry of Public Health now aims to improve the coverage of the primary healthcare system, by ensuring that all households will have access to personal doctors and by providing more telemedicine services to patients so that they can reduce hospital bills and hospital visits. It will ensure that all senior citizens will be taken care of in a systemic and inclusive manner.

The ministry will work to further promote the health of the Thai people by improving communications and making health-related content easy to understand.







The ministry will make sure that all health data are made available through a certified digital platform that is linked to the national database. This service will allow a person to seek healthcare services at any place.

The health ministry also looks to drive the economy through health products and services, such as alternative and traditional medicines and herbs including cannabis and hemp. (NNT)

































