Thai Health Ministry assures safety of COVID-19 vaccines, public injections in June

The Minister of Public Health has assured the public that all COVID-19 vaccines approved for administration in Thailand are safe. The Ministry is now planning to start vaccinating members of the public in June, following health workers and the at-risk population.





Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul was addressing concerns regarding reports of fatal side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations in foreign countries, saying no official responses from related sectors have been made, to clarify those news reports.

He assured the public however, that the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for Thailand will be safe, with a subcommittee on vaccine management under the Ministry of Public Health already established to oversee vaccine-related policies, as well as prioritizing population groups that should receive the vaccine first.







Mr Anutin said the approval of any COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand requires trial data from the manufacturer, which will be considered against a set of criteria from medical institutions and the World Health Organization. Any vaccine submitted for approval will be vigorously tested by the Food and Drugs Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences.

He said however at this point, the vaccines will only be approved for emergency use without any commercial usage allowed. The government will regulate the usage of the vaccine, and expects to launch a mass vaccination campaign for people throughout the country, in June.









The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health today visited a field hospital at Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus. This field hospital has been set up to accommodate COVID-19 patients from Bangkok, Saraburi, Nonthaburi, Lopburi, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Sing Buri, Ayutthaya, and Pathum Thani.

This 308-bed field hospital currently has 10 patients admitted for treatment. The hospital’s bed capacity can be increased to 400 beds in two weeks. (NNT)













