Thai PM concerned by rising COVID-19 cases in Samut Sakhon despite strict controls

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha held a video conference with a deputy governor, disease control team and officials of Samut Sakhon to follow up the COVID-19 situation in the province as the number of infected people was rising there.







In the video conference, Gen Prayut met Samut Sakhon deputy governor Theerapat Katchamat, the public health chief of Samut Sakhon and representatives of hospitals in the province.

The meeting discussed the latest COVID-19 situation in Samut Sakhon as the number of COVID-19 cases was rising although officials implemented strict disease control measures and active case finding and closed at-risk premises including restaurants in eight sub-districts. The prime minister gave moral support to the officials who had worked hard to contain COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon since late last year.







Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Information Center reported 369 new COVID-19 cases in the country over the past 24 hours and the total rose to 12,423. The death toll stood at 70.

The new cases consisted of 82 cases confirmed in normal surveillance and health service systems, 275 detected through active case finding in communities and 12 quarantined arrivals. (TNA)















