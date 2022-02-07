Thai Health Minister says COVID controllable despite over 10,000 new cases daily

COVID-19 remains controllable though causing over 10,000 new cases daily over the past three days because symptoms are not severe and the numbers of seriously ill cases and new fatalities are stable, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for three days because of the highly contagious Omicron variant but it did not cause severe illness. Vaccination also helped prevent serious symptoms, he said.







Mr Anutin made his remarks while accepting COVID-19 testing and vaccination equipment worth US$1.5 million or 49 million baht donate by the United States.

Meanwhile, Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said that the local COVID-19 situation was under control and rising caseloads were anticipated.



There were 10,470 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths over the past 24 hours. The fatality rate was at 0.22%, even lower than 1%, falling considerably from the previous rate of 2%, Dr Kiatiphum said.

Most death cases were the elderly people with chronic diseases and pregnant women who had not received a vaccine booster shot. It was necessary to convince people to receive their booster dose at due time, he said. (TNA)



























