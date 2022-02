A food-delivery driver was hurt after being hit by a pickup truck at a Pattaya U-turn.

The unidentified victim, a foreign national working as a deliveryman for a North Pattaya restaurant, suffered a serious head wound in the Feb. 6 accident at a U-turn by Pattaya School No. 4. He was taken to Banglamung Hospital.

The unidentified driver of the Mitsubishi pickup that hit him claims the motorcyclist “suddenly” made a U-turn, leaving him no time to stop.