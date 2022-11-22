Thai health minister says cannabis won’t be relisted as narcotic

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received support for the medical use of cannabis from researchers while being confident that the Narcotics Control Board will not relist cannabis as narcotic.

Mr Anutin received 6,000 signatures of supporters for the medical use of cannabis from representatives of researchers and the Association of Researchers of Thailand. They asked him to maintain a notice of the Public Health Ministry which decriminalized cannabis for its medical use for the sake of public health.







On the occasion, Mr Anutin commented on the speculation that the Narcotics Control Board in its meeting on Nov 22 might relist cannabis as narcotic. He dismissed the speculation and said that cannabis was not narcotic but its extract which contained more than 0.2% by weight of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was.

Last week Mr Anutin signed a notice of the Public Health Ministry on herb control. He said that the notice did not concern the Narcotics Control Board.







“I confirm that there is not any promotion for the recreational use (of cannabis). I would like anyone concerned to support the passage of the Cannabis and Hemp Bill. They can send their opinions on the issue to a House committee which includes representatives from all political parties and stakeholders in relation to cannabis and hemp,” Mr Anutin said. (TNA)

































