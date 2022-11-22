Miss Grand Chonburi 2023 crowned at extravagant Pattaya beauty pageant

Central Pattaya Department Store in cooperation with Pattaya City and Miss Grand Chonburi Contest Cooperation, along with its commercial networks organized the final round of Miss Grand Chonburi 2023 Nov 29, to select a beauty queen to represent Chonburi in the national contest and a chance to win over 500,000 baht in cash and other prizes.

The beauty pageant was organized to promote and publicize Pattaya’s tourism to Thai and foreign tourists. On the day, Poramet Ngampichet, Pattaya City Mayor, was guest of honour together with Sarawut Tatsura, General Manager of Central Department Stores in Pattaya.







Kritsadabhon Nakrai or Nong Nakrai, was crowned Miss Grand Chonburi 2023. She received a crown worth 100,000 baht plus 30,000 baht in cash. North Asia University awarded her 115,000 baht in scholarship, Concept Clinic gave her a 100,000 baht Gift Voucher, Yads Clinic presented her with a gift voucher worth 75,000 baht and a 5,000 baht gift voucher was given by Rain Forest Cafe Pattaya. The total value of all the prizes was 500,000 baht.







The 1st runner-up was won by No.8, Nattakan Chemaku or Nong Ongfong, who received a sash, prize money, and gift vouchers totaling 200,000 baht. The 2nd runner-up prize was awarded to No.11, Ratrapee Thammajaikul or Nong Prangprung, winning a sash, prize money and gift vouchers totaling 100,000 baht.















































