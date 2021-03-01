Thai Health Minister receives first shot of Chinese-made ‘Sinovac’ Covid-19 vaccine; public in March

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul got the first shot of vaccine against COVID-19 on Sunday morning when Thailand launched its vaccination program. The event was chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. It was held at the Bamrasnaradura Institute.







Mr Anutin was vaccinated by Dr Yong Poovorawan, a medical professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University. The vaccine given to Mr Anutin is the Chinese-made CoronaVac developed by Sinovac Life Sciences.

Following Mr Anutin, other persons vaccinated were Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem, Permanent Secretary of Public Health Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, Director-General of Disease Control Department Dr Opas Karnkawinpong and a number of health personnel. The national inoculation for medical personnel and registered public are set from March. (NNT)











