Pattaya enters summer season hitting 35 degrees Celsius and higher in afternoons

The Meteorological Department announced that the Thai winter has ended and Thailand is now welcoming summer with temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or more to be expected in the afternoons.

Summer in Thailand this year officially began on 27th February. During the day, most areas in the upper north of the country are facing hot weather, with maximum temperatures of at least 35 degrees Celsius. A sign of the season changing from winter to summer is the arrival of southeastern and southerly winds that have replaced the northeastern monsoon in the northern part of Thailand.







The northern and northeastern regions have remained cool in the morning, and hilltops will continue to experience cool weather for a little longer while the eastern and southern parts have now seen hotter climates especially during the day time. Summer is expected to end mid-May.











