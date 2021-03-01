Baby pygmy hippo born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo near Pattaya; healthy and looking for a name

A baby pygmy hippopotamus born at Chonburi’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, about 1-hour drive from Pattaya City, has made its first appearance in public and needs a name.

The baby female hippo was born on January 14 to six-year-old mother Kanya and 21-year-old father Tony. The veterinarian at the zoo said the baby hippo is healthy and is very attached to her healthy mum.







The zoo is asking the public to vote on a name for the tiny hippopotamus. The name has been narrowed down to two choices: Moo Wan or Bacon. People can vote for their choice of name on the zoo’s Facebook page until April 5, 2021.

All who vote for the most popular name will be entered into a prize draw. The winner will receive a prize of 3,000 baht while 10 others will get free admission to the zoo for a year. Results will be announced on April 12, 2021, on the zoo’s Facebook page. (NNT)











