40th General Assembly of Chambers of Commerce to be held in Ubon Ratchathani next month

The 40th general assembly of chambers of commerce will be held from November 25 to 27. This year, the meeting venue for the annual event will be Ubon Ratchathani province. The Thai Chamber of Commerce hopes the 3-day event will contribute to the economy in Ubon Ratchathani, which recently suffered extensive floods.

TCC Chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the 40th general assembly of chambers of commerce will be held from November 25 to 27. The event venue will be the main conference hall of Ubon Ratchathani University, Ubon Ratchathani province. The assembly is being organized collaboratively by the TCC, Ubon Ratchathani Chamber of Commerce, and partner agencies. An urgent agenda to be addressed at the assembly is how to improve the competitiveness of Thai businesses, especially those in the SME sector. Mr. Sanan noted these businesses need support, especially in accessing funding sources, in order for them to make adjustments. The assembly will also address how to improve confidence in trade, investment, and tourism, which are all contributors to the economic recovery.







Mr. Sanan, who is also chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, said no less than 1,000 organization leaders will attend the assembly. The visit by the participants is expected to stimulate the economy in Ubon Ratchathani to an extent.

TCC vice chairman Sawat Theeraratananugulchai indicated he will present a number of private sector projects relevant to 20 provinces in the Northeast. These include a project to expand on a cattle raising model and produce premium-grade beef, and a “1 Chamber, 1 Happy Model” program. Speaking in his capacity as representative for Northeastern Region chambers of commerce, he said the projects will contribute toward the BCG economy.







Government ministers and private sector leaders will speak on various topics at the assembly, where businesspersons will also brainstorm and contribute their ideas. The TCC will draw on the results and findings at the general assembly to produce a white paper that will be submitted to the prime minister and relevant agencies. (NNT)

































