Thai Health Minister pledges to improve health security

The Ministry of Public Health has pledged to continue improving the nation’s health security systems and promote equitable access to healthcare by expanding health coverage to include more treatments and services.

Speaking at the 15th National Health Assembly, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul acknowledged global recognition of Thailand’s public health system as the 5th best health system in the world. He also expressed admiration for cooperation from all sides that allowed the system to work effectively during the pandemic.







Minister Anutin emphasized the government’s accomplishments on public health, which include dialysis coverage for kidney patients under the National Health Security program, improved access to treatment at nearby healthcare facilities and improved elderly care benefits.

He also said more health benefits will soon be rolled out to better look after people’s health.

The minister on this occasion joined national health assembly members in declaring the assembly’s goals, which include the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model and support for the income assurance system. (NNT)

























