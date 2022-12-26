Pattaya Walking Street workers get fire-fighting training

By Pattaya Mail
Walking Street trainees learnt about the main causes of fires and basic fire-prevention practices and how to use fire extinguishers and other equipment.

About 250 Walking Street employees learned fire-fighting and evacuation procedures as Pattaya prepares the year-end holidays.

Banglamung District Chief Officer Pisit Sirisawadinukul opened the fire drill and training course for workers from 11 Walking Street businesses Dec. 23 outside the Stonehenge bar.

