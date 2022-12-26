Pattaya Walking Street workers get fire-fighting training

About 250 Walking Street employees learned fire-fighting and evacuation procedures as Pattaya prepares the year-end holidays.

Banglamung District Chief Officer Pisit Sirisawadinukul opened the fire drill and training course for workers from 11 Walking Street businesses Dec. 23 outside the Stonehenge bar.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department provided trainees knowledge of the main causes of fires and taught basic fire-prevention practices and how to use fire extinguishers and other equipment.

























