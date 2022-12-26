Woman randomly assaulted on Pattaya street

A Pattaya woman complained to police she was randomly assaulted while unpacking her motorbike.

Pachpisut Posayanon, 29, said she was removing a box from the back of her bike outside a store on Third Road Dec. 20 when a man came up to her and began insulting her and then slapped and pushed her head until her helmet fell off.







A shopkeeper called Pachpisut inside and she stayed there until the attacker left. Pachpisut told police Dec. 23 that she didn’t know who the assailant was and wanted an investigation. The shopkeeper said it was not the first time the man has assaulted a seemingly random person in the area causing fear amongst the residents.























