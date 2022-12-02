Thai Health Minister orders monitoring against XBC ‘Deltacron’

The discovery of Thailand’s first case of the XBC ‘Deltacron’ hybrid variant of the COVID-19 virus has prompted concerns. Health authorities say the hybrid has not shown signs of causing more severe symptoms but appears to be more readily transmitted. The health ministry continues to monitor multiple variants of the coronavirus and is re-emphasizing the need for people to get booster shots of vaccine.







Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul emphasized the matter during a meeting with public health ministry executives. He asserted the ministry currently employs a mechanism to control COVID-19 so the disease would remain in the category of “communicable disease under surveillance”. The same label and mechanisms will be employed for COVID-19 if the severity of the disease does not change. Mr. Anutin explained that no variants that could result in the disease becoming more severe have yet been found.

In the meantime, the health ministry will continue to focus on having people get the complete 4 doses. This would reduce the severity of symptoms upon contracting Covid.







Mr. Anutin also addressed Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha coming down with COVID-19. He said he telephoned his deputy, who told him the only symptoms were sore throat and coughs. Mr. Sathit has already had 4 doses of the vaccine. However, he was admitted to the hospital at the discretion of the doctor as his blood oxygen reading was below 95.

Mr. Anutin said his deputy will spend 4-5 days recuperating. He also planned to personally visit Mr. Sathit at the hospital. (NNT)

































