Major expansions set for Bangkok’s international airports early next year

The Ministry of Transport has confirmed the expansion of Bangkok’s international airports to handle the increasing number of passengers after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) is planning to solicit bids for the expansion of Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Don Mueang International Airport early next year.







Saksayam stated AOT would hold a tender for constructing a new 10-billion-baht passenger terminal on the east side of Suvarnabhumi International Airport. A master plan is also being drafted for Suvarnabhumi’s future expansion, which includes the addition of two new passenger terminals: one to the west of the main terminal and one to the north.

Meanwhile, the AOT intends to hold a tender for the third phase of the Don Mueang airport expansion, which will have a budget of 36 billion baht.







The minister said the construction proposal will likely be presented to the AOT board of directors in March 2023. Once authorized, it will be forwarded to the National Economic and Social Development Council for review before being submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

The bidding is expected to be held in the middle of next year, and the project winner will be selected within 12 months, with construction starting in 2024. (NNT)

































