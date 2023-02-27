New consular legalization office to open at MBK Center Bangkok on March 1

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed that the Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to open a new Office of Legalization, which will be located next to its Pathum Wan Passport Office at 5th floor, MBK Center, Bangkok, from March 1, 2023 onward. The newly launched office will provide full legalization services to both Thais and foreigners in the inner Bangkok area.







With the opening of the new office in MBK Center, Legalization Office at MRT Khlong Toei will be permanently closed from February 25, 2023 onward. The last day of service provision and return of legalized documents at MRT Khlong Toei will be February 22 and 24 respectively. After February 24, the documents can be picked up at the new office in MBK.







Pathum Wan Legalization Office will be situated at the MBK Center Bangkok, 5th Floor, Zone A (No. 5A-12 and 5A-13). Services will be provided Monday – Friday (except public holidays), from 10.00 a.m. – 16.30 p.m. For further detail, please call: 08 3530 9126.) (PRD)



























