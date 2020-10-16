Thai Health Dept. goes with ‘Swiss Cheese’ model to fight Covid-19

The Department of Health is implementing the Swiss Cheese Model to control the coronavirus disease 2019.







Announcing the movement, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, acting director-general of the department, said the Swiss Cheese Model referred to the combination of disease control measures comprising the “seven slices of Swiss cheese” – physical distancing, ventilation, wearing masks, hand hygiene, fast testing, contact tracing and surface cleaning.

The measures are like slices of Swiss cheese which have holes but when they are implemented together, the disease can be effectively controlled.

Dr Suwannachai said the Department of Health emphasized hand hygiene, the use of face masks, social distancing, surface cleaning and ventilation.

“Although the COVID-19 situation in Thailand is improving and better than those in other countries, people must comply strictly with the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health,” he said.

Today the government reported four new COVID-19 cases who arrived from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Ethiopia and Singapore. The total cases rose to 3,669, 3,467 of whom recovered. The death toll remained at 59. (TNA)











