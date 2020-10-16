6th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge planned in Ubon Ratchathani

The transport minister inspected transport projects in three lower northeastern provinces while the Department of Highways planned to complete the 6th Thai-Lao friendship bridge in 2025.







During his trip to the northeastern provinces of Amnat Charoen, Yasothon and Mukdahan provinces, Minister Saksayam Chidchob said he was speeding up the construction of new highways, railways including a high-speed system, and airport improvement to facilitate transport.

He said that the government was discussing the 6th Thai-Lao friendship bridge project with the Lao government and the project could start after both sides reach a conclusion.









Sarawut Songwilai, director-general of the Department of Highways, said the 4.36-billion-baht new bridge would stretch 1.02 kilometers and link Thailand’s Highway 2112 in Na Tan district of Ubon Ratchathani and Highway 13 in La Khone Pheng town of Laos.

He expected both countries to equally share the construction cost as usual and conclude the details of the project within this year.

Land will be expropriated in the next two years. The construction could start in 2023 and be completed in 2025, Mr Sarawut said. (TNA)











