Thai Govt ready to drive forward Thailand with Bio, Circular, and Green economy model

At the Green Room, Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Suvit Maesincee led Director-General of National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) Dr. Narong Sirilertworakul and a group of private sector and experts from various industries, i.e., energy, agriculture, food, medicine and vaccination, medical equipment, tourism and creative economy, and circular economy, to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha to share ideas and views about Bio, Circular, and Green economies (BCG) Model. Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister commended the cooperation between public and private sectors, academicians, and people network in an effort to promote and drive the country forward with the BCG Model. The world after COVID-19 will be much different from before, and Thailand needs to turn the crisis into opportunity by focusing on strengthening from within. Linkages between grassroots economy and global economy has to be promoted, as well as enhancing Thai people’s security in food, heath, and energy, and employment.





The group of private sector and experts from various industries, then, took turn to share their ideas for the BCG Model. Representative of tourism and creative economy industry Kalin Sarasin proposed a tourism promotion scheme “Happy Destination”, which focuses on life and property safety, hygiene, and convenience, as well as promoting Thailand as ‘medical and wellness hub’.

Representative of energy, material, and bio-chemical industry Tewin Wongwanit proposed value-added of sugarcane by using the crop as energy crop. Clinical Professor Emeritus Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn emphasized Thailand’s potential in medical industry, i.e., medicine/vaccination research and innovation, which would help decrease the import of high-cost medicines. Representatives of agricultural sector proposed establishment of agricultural volunteers, in the same manner as healthcare volunteer, to transfer knowledge and take care of farmers in each community.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ‘how to’, and wanted prioritization of pilot project launched in a “sandbox” during the next 5 years. The Government stands ready to consider establishing a BCG Economy Model steering committee, and easing related rules and regulations. This is in order for us to be able to pass on strong Thailand to the next generations.

(Thaigov.go.th)











