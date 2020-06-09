Thais urged to wear clothes made from domestic-produced traditional fabrics

At the Santi Maitri Building, Government House, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha met with two groups of people prior to the cabinet meeting, gist of which is as follows:







Minister of Interior Gen. Anupong Paojinda led Director-General of Department of Community Development, and representatives of National Council of Women of Thailand Under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen to promote a campaign “Suebsan Anurak Silp Pha Thin Thai Damrong Wai NaiPhaendin” (Inheriting and Conserving Arts of Thai Traditional Fabrics to Remain in Our Land), which encourages people to wear clothes made from Thai traditional fabrics.





An MOU has been made between concerned agencies and local administrations of the 76 provinces on promotion of Thai traditional cloths, in a bid to generate income of over 105 billion Baht/year for weavers across the country. Product distributing channels have been expanded to various platforms, e.g., Shopee, Facebook Live, OTOP Today, etc. The Prime Minister took the opportunity to marvel Praewa silk cloth and handbags made from local pandan leaves, and suggested additional online marketing channels for OTOP product distribution.

Minister of Energy Sontirat Sontijirawong and executives of Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), then, presented the Prime Minister with an exhibition “EGAT Innovation Against COVID-19”, and handed over 6 medical innovations for prevention and risk reduction of COVID-19, such as isolate chambers, mobile PAPR protective mask, etc., to be given to hospitals across the country. (Thaigov.go.th)





